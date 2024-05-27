1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 192,711 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,711 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. 101,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,876. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

