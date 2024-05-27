1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Granite Construction worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GVA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Granite Construction news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.43. 216,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.