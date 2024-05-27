1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 308,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Navitas Semiconductor comprises about 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. 1,370,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $677.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.52.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. Equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

