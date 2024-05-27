1492 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 8,577.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,569,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Andersons by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,648 shares of company stock worth $615,349 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.97. 155,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,922. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

