1492 Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,533 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure comprises approximately 4.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 27.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $432,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.47. 264,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,315. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

