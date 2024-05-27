1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New $999,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $76.57. 1,398,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,917 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

