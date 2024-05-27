1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,975,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in MasTec by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 775,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

