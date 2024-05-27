1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 28.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,212,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 350,726 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 199,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

See Also

