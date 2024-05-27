1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Permian Resources makes up approximately 2.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after buying an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,744,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,097,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,154,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,559. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,641,849 shares of company stock worth $512,849,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

