1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SmartFinancial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SmartFinancial by 68.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $51,782.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,938.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 44,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

