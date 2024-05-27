1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Tecnoglass makes up 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 965,316 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after buying an additional 342,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $9,837,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 169.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 420,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 264,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.95. 200,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

