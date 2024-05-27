194,080 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Bought by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

HR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

