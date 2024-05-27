247,900 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 247,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

