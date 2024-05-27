27,872 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,872 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.71. 1,656,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

