346 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,659,615. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $500.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

