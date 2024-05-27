360 Capital Mortgage REIT (TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on June 6th

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
In other 360 Capital Mortgage REIT news, insider Tony Pitt bought 23,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.16 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of A$121,667.64 ($81,111.76). In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,416 shares of company stock valued at $274,594. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
