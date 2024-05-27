3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,443,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

