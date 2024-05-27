3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 134.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 846,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 365,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80,422 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JEMA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. 26,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

