3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.44. 19,946,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

