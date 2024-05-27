3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of META traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.69 and its 200 day moving average is $427.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 809,054 shares of company stock valued at $401,166,117. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.