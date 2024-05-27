3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.60. 339,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,749. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.