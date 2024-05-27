3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,500 JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 826,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 226,708 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 67,133 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

