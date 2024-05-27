3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

