3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $60,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $99.67. 2,602,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

