3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.2% Higher

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.52 and last traded at $99.67. Approximately 2,602,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,665,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

