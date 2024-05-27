4,500 Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,540,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,014,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

