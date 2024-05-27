5,216 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,911 shares of company stock valued at $989,369 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 89,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,423. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

