54,980 Shares in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Bought by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Crystalline Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Battalion Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Battalion Oil Price Performance
BATL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.
