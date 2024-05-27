Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $152.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $151.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

