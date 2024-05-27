Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Trimmed by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,076 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,566,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.36. 54,868,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,171,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

