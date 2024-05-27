Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.68. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agilysys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Agilysys by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

