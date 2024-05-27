AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.8% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.64. 8,867,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,538,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

