AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $28.48 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels comprises 11.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Aspen Aerogels worth $28,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 71.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $449,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,575,159 shares of company stock valued at $84,166,327. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

