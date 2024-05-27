AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,182,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. Delcath Systems accounts for 2.0% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 5.36% of Delcath Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 307,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

In other news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DCTH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,647. The company has a market cap of $216.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

