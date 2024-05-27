AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 646,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. Profound Medical comprises approximately 2.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PROF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,806. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.08% and a negative net margin of 386.63%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

