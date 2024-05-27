Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,099 shares of company stock worth $2,436,592 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,277,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 130,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,980,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

