Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,730 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Alta Equipment Group worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $87,156.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,056.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $87,156.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,056.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt sold 34,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $397,043.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,842,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,372,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,578 shares of company stock valued at $681,392 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.81. 256,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.68 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is -109.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

