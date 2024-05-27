Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.51. 122,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

