Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,394 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.64. 158,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,269. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

