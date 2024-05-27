Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.51 on Monday, reaching $532.15. 1,921,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74. The stock has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.