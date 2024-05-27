Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 169,682 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,377.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,165,000 after buying an additional 1,291,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 689,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after buying an additional 68,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPYV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. 1,260,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,493. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

