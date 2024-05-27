Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $59.52. 3,239,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,577,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

