Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,310. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

