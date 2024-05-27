Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $180.30 and last traded at $180.75. 27,471,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 43,174,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,479,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $266,807,000 after purchasing an additional 97,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 991,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $178,878,000 after purchasing an additional 439,787 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 334,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

