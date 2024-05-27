Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AS. HSBC started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

AS stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

