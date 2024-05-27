American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.16 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

