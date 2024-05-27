American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

American Resources Price Performance

AREC opened at $1.26 on Friday. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

American Resources Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources Co. ( NASDAQ:AREC Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.