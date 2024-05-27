Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

