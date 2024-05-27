Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $250.00 at Citigroup

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.23.

ADI opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

