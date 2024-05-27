Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $96.67

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $95.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,600.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $783,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in ASGN by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

